VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) Shares Down 1%

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) by 131.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.31% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

