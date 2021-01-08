Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $226.27

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $226.27 and last traded at $226.27, with a volume of 1413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after buying an additional 312,559 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

