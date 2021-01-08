Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 12-Month High at $209.33

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $209.33 and last traded at $209.10, with a volume of 33455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.68.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

