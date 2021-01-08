Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.39

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.39 and last traded at $122.39, with a volume of 14813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.