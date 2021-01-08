Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Trading Up 1.6%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)’s stock price were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.43 and last traded at $177.18. Approximately 17,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 25,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.