Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $146.08

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $146.08 and last traded at $146.08, with a volume of 3787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,570,000 after buying an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

