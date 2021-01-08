Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Receives $62.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $352.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,017,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.