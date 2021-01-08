Veil (VEIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $98,120.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $98,120.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00105846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00445483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00222009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00049844 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

