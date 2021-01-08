Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

VLDR opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $355,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

