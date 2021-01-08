Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.51. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $184,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

