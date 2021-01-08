Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VNTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.72.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. 6,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,031. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

