VeriME Hits Market Cap of $16,517.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00270456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,069.78 or 0.02574430 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011850 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

