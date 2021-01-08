VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.80.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of VRSN traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $202.01. 11,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.71. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $1,281,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,385 shares in the company, valued at $186,511,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,670 shares of company stock worth $8,350,121 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

