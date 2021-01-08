Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VBTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,291. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.87. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 31.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Veritex by 36.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Veritex by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.