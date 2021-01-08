Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Trading Up 7%

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $27.58. Approximately 551,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 439,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Veritex alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $298,551.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 31.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.