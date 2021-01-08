Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $57.55. 1,156,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,270,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.