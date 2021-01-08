Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Down 6.8%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price fell 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 628,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 954,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

