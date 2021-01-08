Viacoin (VIA) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $85,158.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.00425322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,887 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

