VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Trading 0.7% Higher

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.64. 1,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

