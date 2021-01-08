VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.58. Approximately 32,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 14,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

