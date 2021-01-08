ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.71.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ViewRay by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ViewRay by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

