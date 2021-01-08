Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vipshop by 1,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after buying an additional 6,662,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Vipshop by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 4,275,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,851,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

