Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.34.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.00. The company had a trading volume of 167,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,868. The company has a market capitalization of $417.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

