Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.06. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,152. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.