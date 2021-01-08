Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $260.45

Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.45 and traded as high as $280.00. Volution Group plc (FAN.L) shares last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 1,633,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Volution Group plc (FAN.L) from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 251.67 ($3.29).

The stock has a market cap of £558.02 million and a PE ratio of 57.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

In other news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26). Also, insider Paul Hollingworth acquired 16,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £33,408 ($43,647.77).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

