Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VG. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vonage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -85.73, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $2,049,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 529.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,680 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 79.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,465,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,451 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at $12,907,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 36.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 986,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.