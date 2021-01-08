Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64. 21,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 29,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 156,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 51.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 57,511 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

