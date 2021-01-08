Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.31.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.12. 6,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,386. The company has a market cap of $304.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.