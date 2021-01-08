Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €111.60 ($131.29).

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) stock opened at €118.85 ($139.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52 week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52 week high of €118.40 ($139.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €108.93 and a 200-day moving average of €87.32.

About Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

