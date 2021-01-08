Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.