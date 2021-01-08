Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA opened at $45.26 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.