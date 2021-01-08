Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

WBA stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,910 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,385,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

