Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.