Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.71.

Walmart stock opened at $146.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

