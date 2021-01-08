Wanchain Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin and Binance. Wanchain has a total market cap of $59.48 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00181162 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, Binance, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

