Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) Trading Up 1.2%

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.75 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 76.90 ($1.00). Approximately 98,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 39,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of £61.78 million and a PE ratio of 268.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

