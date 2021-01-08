Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Watford from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watford from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Watford from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watford presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,828. The company has a market cap of $691.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $239.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Watford by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Watford by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Watford by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watford during the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

