WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $269.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.11. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $272.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $406,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total value of $378,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

