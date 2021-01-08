Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.60. Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 6,397,650 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.52. The company has a market cap of £9.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00.

About Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

