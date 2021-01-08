Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

