Webster Bank N. A. Invests $96,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $250.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.78. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.55.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $7,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,793,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,649 shares of company stock worth $72,317,626 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.