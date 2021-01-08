Webster Bank N. A. Makes New $126,000 Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bill.com by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 493,938 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,897,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 3,354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 358,480 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $135.85 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of -261.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $56,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,134 shares of company stock valued at $40,061,958. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

