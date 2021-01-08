Webster Bank N. A. Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,778.9% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 610,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 589,201 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,716,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,315,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,898,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,726,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after buying an additional 342,396 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.