Webster Bank N. A. Sells 7,181 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $163.97. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

