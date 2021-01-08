Webster Bank N. A. Sells 800 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.