Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

