Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 151,447 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.30% of Keysight Technologies worth $74,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after acquiring an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,374 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.15. 53,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $141.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

