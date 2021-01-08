Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,687 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.21% of Cadence Design Systems worth $79,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $17,594,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $135.79. The company had a trading volume of 52,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $138.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

