Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $108.87 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,554 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.60% of Dover worth $108,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 113.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 60.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $128.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,151. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $129.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

