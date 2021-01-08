Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $33.63 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,961 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.60% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $33,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,362.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,351,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $200,617.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.69. 5,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,031. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

